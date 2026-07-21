SBI Mutual Fund books partial profit in Rallis India. Shareholding slips to 7.12%

SBI Mutual Fund has reduced its stake in Rallis India after selling 2,10,237 equity shares, representing 0.1081% of the company's paid-up share capital, through a market transaction on 17 July 2026.
Following the sale, the mutual fund's shareholding in Rallis India declined from 9.1667% to 7.1241%, with its holding standing at 1,38,54,108 equity shares, according to the disclosure.
Rallis India Ltd reported a 31% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹125 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, supported by higher revenue and improved operational performance.
The Tata Group company had posted a net profit of ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income increased to ₹1,035 crore in the first quarter of FY27 from ₹969 crore a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.
Commenting on the results, Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of Rallis India, said the company delivered a resilient performance in Q1 FY27, driven by focused execution across its businesses, improved profitability, and continued investments to strengthen its product portfolio and capabilities.
A subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Ltd, Rallis India operates in the crop care, seeds, and soil and plant health segments, catering to the agricultural inputs market.
Rallis India share price today slipped over 4% on Tuesday, 21 July on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹228.70 per share and an intraday high of ₹242.90 per share.
Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Rallis India has been consolidating within the ₹222-248 range since the beginning of June, indicating a lack of clear directional momentum.
Shah noted that the stock is currently trading below all its key moving averages, reflecting a weak technical structure. On the weekly chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering around the 40 mark, signalling subdued momentum, while a flat Average Directional Index (ADX) suggests the absence of a strong underlying trend.
According to Shah, a decisive breakout above or below the current consolidation range is likely to provide the next directional cue for the stock.
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