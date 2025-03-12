SBI Mutual Fund books partial profit in THIS cigarette manufacturer; small-cap stock down 25% YTD

SBI Mutual Fund has booked a partial profit in VST Industries and disposed over 65,000 shares of the small-cap stock.

"We wish to inform you that there has been a change in the shareholding of SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes, in your company decreasing by two per cent from the previous disclosure made by us under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, vide our letter no. FM/CS/2023/484 dated December 21, 2023, wherein the reported holding was 5.7029 per cent of the paid-up share capital of your Company.

Advertisement

SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has disposed 65,705 shares representing 0.0387 per cent of the paid-up share capital of your Company. The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on March 10, 2025, was 62,67,941 shares which is 3.69 per cent of the paid-up share capital of your Company.