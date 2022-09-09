SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in this agro stock. Share rises 13% in four days2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- SBI Mutual Fund has bought 15.20 lakh shares of the agro company paying ₹987.80 apiece
SBI Mutual Fund has raised stake in Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. As per the bulk deals detail available on BSE and NSE, the mutual fund arm of State Bank of India (SBI) has bought 15,20,000 fresh shares of the company from open market on 6th September 2022. The mutual fund house bought these shares paying ₹987.80 apiece. This means SBI Mutual Fund has invested ₹1,50,14,56,000 or around ₹150 crore in this agro stock. Sundaram Mutual Fund also bought 12 lakh shares of the company investing around ₹118 crore in the company.