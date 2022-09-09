SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in this agro stock. Share rises 13% in four days

SBI Mutual Fund block deal

As per the information available in stock market exchange filing, SBI Mutual Fund has informed that it has bought 15.2 lakh fresh shares of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and now its net shareholding in the company has gone up to ₹12,111,562 shares of the company, which is 5.6186 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Prior to this open market purchase, SBI Mutual Fund was holding 10,591,562 shares of the company, which was 4.9134 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, SBI Mutual Fund's shareholding in the company has gone up by 0.70 per cent after this open market shopping.