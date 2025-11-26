SBI Mutual Fund buys stake in Elgi Equipment, Ask Automotive. Details here

SBI Mutual Fund portfolio: In a recent bulk deal, SBI Mutual Fund acquired a nearly 2% equity stake in Elgi Equipments and approximately a 4% stake in ASK Automotive through open-market transactions on Tuesday, November 25.

According to data available on Trendlyne, SBI Mutual Fund publicly holds 46 stocks with a net worth of over ₹301,081 crore. The data further suggests that the company's portfolio net worth rose by 8.5% to ₹302,164.94 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

Elgi Equipments SBI Mutual Fund has acquired an additional 55.6 lakh shares of air compressor maker Elgi Equipments—amounting to 1.75% of its paid-up equity—for ₹268.64 crore.

The fund house, which already owned 4.28% stake in the company as of September 2025, purchased the shares at ₹483 apiece.

On Tuesday, Elgi Equipments share price was down 3.21% to close at ₹480. The stock has been underperforming lately as it has descended 5% in last five trading sessions and 2% in last one month.

Elgi Equipments reported a 27.7% year-on-year rise in net profit, reaching ₹118 crore for the September 2025 quarter, up from ₹92.4 crore in the same period last year. Net sales increased 11.4% to ₹968 crore, compared with ₹869 crore in July–September 2024.

ASK Automotive Bulk deal data shows that around 4% of ASK Automotive share price changed hands between the promoter and SBI Mutual Fund at ₹473 per share.

SBI MF bought 78.61 lakh shares (3.98% of the paid-up equity) worth ₹371.86 crore, while promoter Kuldip Singh Rathee offloaded 78.85 lakh shares (a 4% stake) for ₹373 crore.

Ask Automotive share price was trading flat on Tuesday, ended the session 0.29% lower at ₹475.25. The stock has fallen nearly 4% in a month, however, has risen 9% in six months.

The company posted consolidated operating revenue of ₹1,059 crore for the quarter ending 30 September 2025, marking an 8.5% year-on-year rise from ₹976 crore in Q2 FY25. Profit after tax reached ₹80 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase of 18.6% compared to ₹67 crore in the same period last year.