SBI Mutual Fund invests ₹410 crore through preferential issue in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock2 min read 07 Sep 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Nazara Technologies board allotted preferential shares to SBI Mutual Fund at ₹714 apiece
Stock market today: Nazara Technologies Limited today announced that its board has approved an issue of Equity Shares having face value of ₹4 each, to raise up to ₹410 crores, on preferential basis, subject to the receipt of approval of the shareholders of the Company and such regulatory / statutory authorities as may be applicable. Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company is proposing to issue 57,42,296 Equity Shares at a price of ₹714/- per Equity Share aggregating to ₹4,099,999,344 or ₹410 crore to SBI Mutual Fund, by way of preferential issue on private placement basis.
