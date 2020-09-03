SBI Mutual Fund is bullish on this sector over 1 to 3 years

"Every sector has a cycle. The pharma space has been lackluster for the last several years. The covid pandemic has brought back the spotlight on the sector. We remain stock specific and see opportunities in select stocks. The sector has been plagued with regulatory challenges over the last few years and that uncertainty quotient has not gone away. As investors it is imperative to keep your eyes peeled and ears to the ground at all times," says Jinesh Gopani, Head-Equity, Axis Mutual Fund.