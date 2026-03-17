SBI Mutual Fund picks up 4% stake in Urban Company via bulk deals

SBI Mutual Fund has bought a 4% stake in home services marketplace Urban Company through bulk deals executed on Tuesday, CNBC TV-18 reported. The fund house has acquired 3.5 crore shares on the NSE, with each share priced at an average of ₹109.85 apiece, while it acquired another 2.2 crore shares on the BSE at a price of ₹109.83 per share.

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There were multiple sellers, with Wellington Hadley Harbor AIV Master Investors selling 3.2 crore shares worth ₹349 crore, while DF International Partners and ABG Capital offloaded about 1.7 crore shares each, as per the report.

The sale followed the end of a six-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.

Urban Company's six-month lock-in ends today The six-month lock-in period for pre-IPO investors who had invested in the company before its public listing in September 2025 ended today, making up to 94.09 crore equity shares, or 66% of the company's outstanding equity, eligible for trading, CNBC-TV18 quoted Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research as saying.

A lock-in period in an IPO refers to a predetermined timeframe during which certain shareholders, often including the company, promoters, and pre-IPO investors, are restricted from selling their shares in the open market.

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This restriction aims to provide stability to the newly listed company's stock price and boost investor confidence during the early stages of trading.

Lock-in periods vary in duration, ranging from a few months to several years, depending on stock exchange regulations and the terms set by the company and its underwriters.

As the lock-in period expires, restricted shareholders become eligible to trade their shares in the secondary market, potentially increasing liquidity. However, there is a risk that some shareholders may immediately offload their holdings, adding downward pressure to the stock price.

Also Read | How Indian tech startups are blending products with services for lasting growth

Urban Company share price trend Urban Company shares have been trending lower since listing, as they have been grappling with severe selling pressure, closing the last five months in the red, resulting in a cumulative drop of 34%.

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The stock made a strong market debut, listing at ₹162.3 per share, 57% higher than its issue price of ₹103, and maintained the momentum in the subsequent sessions, reaching ₹202 per share.

However, the stock failed to continue the same momentum, and at current levels, it is down by 45.54% from its peak, yet still up by a modest 7% from its issue price.

Urban Company operates a technology-driven, full-stack online services marketplace, providing quality services across various home and beauty categories.

Also Read | Urban Company’s losses widen in Q3 as it sustains focus on InstaHelp vertical

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.