SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in Axis Bank to 5.02%. Details here

Stock Market today: SBI Mutual Fund has raised its stake in Axis Bank to 5.02% as suggest its disclosures on the exchanges.

SBI Mutual Fund intimation on the exchanges that the final holdings of the fund under its various schemes as at the close of business hours on February 05, 2025, was 15.55,32, 309 equity shares, which is 5.0238% of paid up share capital of Axis Bank

Details of SBI Mutual Fund acquisition of Axis Bank shares The SBI Mutual Fund as per the intimation has added 11,44,160 equity shares of Axis Bank to its portfolio. This translated into SBI Mutual Fund acquiring 0.036% stake in Axis Bank.

Advertisement

Before the fresh acquisitions of Axis Bank shares, SBI Mutual Fund had been holding 15,44,18,049 shares of Axis Bank . This holding by SBI mutual Fund translated into owning 4.9878% stakes in Axis Bank

Hence post the acquisition of Fresh shares of Axis Bank shares, SBI Mutual Fund now is holding 15,55,32, 209 shares of Axis Bank . This holding by SBI mutual Fund now is equivalent to owning 5.0238% stakes in Axis Bank

SBI Mutual Fund has acquired the said 11,44,160 shares of Axis Bank through open market transactions

Advertisement

Axis Bank share price movement Axis Bank share price that had risen to 1 year or 52 week highs of ₹1339.55 on the BSE in July 2025, has seen corrections as the markets are seeing shar corrections. Axis Bank share price touched 1 year or 52 week lows of ₹934 on 27 January 2025 and Axis Bank shares are now trading at ₹1026 levels after having rebounded from lows in the recent past.

Analysts have generally maintained positive outlook. Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post Q3 results has said that they have trimmed thei estimates by ~2% to factor in slower growth and see bank delivering earnings CAGR of 12% over FY25-27. Valuation at 1.4 times FY26 adjusted Price to Book value Price to earnings ratio is attractive and at a discount to ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank

Advertisement