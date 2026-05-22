SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in Bandhan Bank. Check details

India's biggest mutual fund house by assets under management (AUM), SBI Mutual Fund, raised its stake in private sector lender Bandhan Bank via open market purchases, taking its holding past the 5% mark.
According to an exchange filing, SBI Mutual Fund picked 16,98,478 shares or a 0.1054% stake in Bandhan Bank on 20 May, raising its holding to 8,12,46,734 shares or 5.0432%. Before the purchase, SBI Mutual Fund held 7,95,48,256 shares or a 4.9378% stake.
"We wish to inform you that SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes has acquired 16.98,478 shares of your Company on May 20, 2026, resulting to acquisition of above 5% of the paid-up share capital of your Company. Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, please find enclosed the report detailing our holding in your Company," said SBI Mutual Fund.
Shares of Bandhan Bank have remained in a positive trajectory in the near term. They have risen 10.5% in a month, and 14% in three months and a whopping 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Meanwhile, the stock is up 18% in a year.
On a longer time frame of three years, Bandhan Bank stock has lost 20% in three years and 35% in five years.
The company had posted a strong set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The Q4 PAT jumped 68% year-on-year (YoY) and 159% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹530 crore, and the net interest income (NII) was higher by 1.4% YoY and 4% QoQ to ₹2800 crore.
Overall revenue was higher by 3.2% YoY and 5.5% QoQ to ₹3,570 crore. Meanwhile, the operating profit declined 8.3% YoY and 0.3% QoQ.
The bank's asset quality also improved significantly, with gross NPA declining to 3.3% from 4.7% a year ago, while net NPA fell to 1% from 1.3%.
Lower slippages and improved recoveries reduced incremental stress, aiding profitability despite provisions of ₹677 crore during the quarter.
"We will continue to pursue customer-centric, digital-led growth by enhancing distribution channels, expanding our product suite, and leveraging data-driven insights to deliver sustainable, risk-adjusted growth," Bandhan Bank MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said.
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