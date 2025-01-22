SBI Mutual Fund has raised its stake in Hatsun Agro Product to nearly 8% during the month of January 2025. In a stock exchange filing, the company informed about the increase in shareholding by SBI Mutual Fund.

SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has purchased 12,82,661 shares representing 0.5758% of the paid-up share capital of Hatsun Agro Product on January 20, 2025. The transaction has been carried through market purchases.

Prior to the purchase, SBI Mutual Fund held 1,64,72,601 equity shares, or 7.3952% stake in Hatsun Agro Product.

The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on January 20, 2025, was 17,755,262 shares which is 7.9710% of the paid-up share capital of the company, the stock exchange filing showed.

SBI Mutual Fund's Rising Stake SBI Mutual Fund has been raising its shareholding in Hatsun Agro Product, data showed. The fund house held 5.6186% stake in the company as of September 2022. However, its latest shareholding pattern for the December quarter showed that the fund house held a 7.40% stake in Hatsun Agro Product.

As of January 22, SBI Mutual Fund holds 7.9710% shareholding of the company.

Also Read | PSU stock jumps from intraday low after winning order worth ₹167 crore

Hatsun Agro Product Stock Price Hatsun Agro Product stock price has been on a downtrend. The stock has fallen 10% in one month and more than 18% in three months. Hatsun Agro Product share price has dropped over 23% in six months and more than 16% in one year.

At 2:00 PM, Hatsun Agro Product shares were trading 2.89% lower at ₹920.95 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of ₹20,514 crore.