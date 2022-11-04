SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in this IT stock despite heavy sell-off in Q21 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 09:35 AM IST
In Q2FY23, IT stocks received heavy beating but smart5 investors and fund manages looked at this sell-off as an opportunity to accumulate. SBI Mutual Fund is one of those smart investors that did the same. During July to September 2022 quarter, they have raised their shareholding in Infosys Ltd from 3.49 per cent to 4.33 per cent.