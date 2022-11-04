SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in this IT stock despite heavy sell-off in Q2

Other mutual funds follows SBI Mutual Fund

Like SBI Mutual Fund, some other mutual funds of well repute also looked at Infosys share price dip as 'buy on dips' opportunity. UTI Mutual Fund raised its stake in Infosys from 1.33 per cent to 1.63 per cent during July to September 2022 quarter. Similarly, HDFC Mutual Fund raised its stake in Infosys Ltd from 1.31 per cent to 1.57 per cent in recently ended second quarter of the current financial year.