SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in Rallis India. Shares fall from today’s high

Rallis India share price traded lower on Tuesday afternoon, giving up decent gains recorded during the day. Rallis India shares rose 2.7% in early trade to an intraday high of ₹244.00 apiece on the BSE. However, the Tata Group stock gave up gains and was trading over half a percent lower.

SBI Mutual Fund has raised its stake in Rallis India by more than 2% during January 2025, according to filings submitted to the stock exchanges.

As of December 31, 2024, SBI Mutual Fund held 1,37,24,973 shares of Rallis India, representing 7.06% of the company’s paid-up share capital, as per the December quarter shareholding pattern.

Rallis India is a Tata Group agrochemicals manufacturing company.

In its latest stock exchange disclosure, SBI Mutual Fund reported the acquisition of 14,92,759 shares through market purchases on January 31, 2025, translating to an additional 0.7676 stake in the Tata Group company. Before this acquisition, SBI Mutual Fund’s stake in Rallis India stood at 8.3991%.

Following this transaction, SBI Mutual Fund’s total shareholding in Rallis India increased to 9.1667% of the company’s paid-up share capital, amounting to 1,78,26,452 shares.

“SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes has purchased 1,492,759 shares representing 0.7676% of the paid-up share capital of your Company. The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on January 31, 2025, was 17,826,452 shares which is 9.1667% of the paid-up share capital of your Company,” said the stock exchange filing.

The disclosure of the change in shareholding became mandatory as the cumulative increase exceeded 2% from the previous disclosure.

Rallis India Stock Price Trend Rallis India is a Tata Group small-cap stock that has fallen over 22% in one month and 30% in six months. Over the past one year period, Rallis India stock has fallen 7%, but the share price has gained over 15% in two years.

At 1:20 PM, Rallis India shares were trading 0.61% lower at ₹236.05 apiece on the BSE.

