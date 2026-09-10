SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in sugar stock EID Parry to 9.13% | Check stock performance

SBI Mutual Fund has raised stake in EID Parry India Limited to 9.1363% after purchasing 78,142 shares in the Chennai-based ethanol and sugar producer. With the recent purchase, SBI Mutual Fund holds a total of 1,62,58,521 shares which is 9.1363% of the paid-up share capital of the company.

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“SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes has purchased 78,142 shares representing 0.0439% of the paid-up share capital of, ” EID Parry India Limited, as per the BSE filing released on Wednesday, September 9.

The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on September 08, 2026, was 1,62,58,521 shares which is 9.1363% of the paid-up share capital of EID Parry India Limited.

Shareholding details of the company SBI Mutual Fund used to own around 1,61,80,379 shares of the company prior to the recent acquisition. It constituted around 9.0924% of the firm's total voting capital. With the latest purchase, SBI's total holding now stands at 1,62,58,521 shares. The total equity share capital of EID Parry remains unaffected with the purchase at ₹17,79,55,692.

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EID Parry shareholding pattern As per the BSE data as on September 10, PARAG PARIKH FLEXI CAP FUND holds 16.26% (total as a % of total voting right) shares in EID Parry. SBI Nifty 500 Index Fund and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund hold 7.10% and 1.15% shares in the company respectively.

EID Parry share price trend EID Parry India stock was trading 2.65% lower at ₹736 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹13,097.54 crore at 1:51 pm on Thursday, September 10. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹761.95 per share and an intraday low of ₹719.55 per share.

The company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹1,141 per share on September 18, 2025. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹698.40 per share on June 19, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at -26.41%. The company stock value has declined around 7% in one month and around 10.9% in six months. THe company share price value has 27.59% in 2026 so far.

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