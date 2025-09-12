SBI Mutual Fund raises stake in this auto component stock to 7.55%. Details here

SBI Mutual Fund has increased its stake in Sundram Fasteners Limited (SFL) to 7.5534 per cent, suggested a latest filing on the exchanges. As per the exchange filing, the mutual fund, through its various schemes, purchased 10,814 shares representing 0.0051 per cent of the company’s paid-up share capital. Following this acquisition, the total number of shares held by SBI Mutual Fund increased to 1,58,71,914 shares.

Before this purchase, the mutual fund held 1,58,61,100 shares, representing 7.548 per cent of Sundram’s equity.

Sundram Fasteners Q1 Earnings Sundram Fasteners, the Chennai-based auto components manufacturer, reported its highest-ever consolidated net profit of ₹147.94 crore for the first quarter of FY26, up 4 per cent from ₹142.69 crore in the same quarter last year. The company also registered record consolidated revenue of ₹1,533.39 crore, reflecting a 2 per cent year-on-year growth.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹7.06.

Managing Director Arathi Krishna attributed the strong performance to steady domestic demand and effective execution. She said the results highlight the company’s commitment to operational excellence and maintaining world-class product quality.

Sundram Fasteners Stock Performance Over the past five years, Sundram Fasteners’ stock has delivered multibagger returns, rallying 144 per cent from its earlier levels. However, the stock has declined by over 26 per cent in the past year. Despite this, it gained 10 per cent in the last six months and 3.5 per cent in the last three months.

The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,496.20 in October 2024 and a 52-week low of ₹832.25 in April 2025.

Sundram Fasteners Limited, headquartered in Chennai, manufactures and sells automotive, infrastructure, wind energy, aerospace, defence, and industrial components across India and globally. Its portfolio includes high-tensile fasteners, cold-extruded and hot-forged parts, powertrain components, powder metallurgy products, pumps, radiator caps, and precision parts. The company also generates renewable power, produces iron powders, and offers financial and software services. Incorporated in 1962, it serves diverse sectors, including automotive, farm equipment, aviation, and heavy vehicles.