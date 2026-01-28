SBI Mutual Fund raises stake to 5.42% in Restaurant Brands Asia by adding fresh 50.85 lakh shares

SBI Mutual Fund has crossed the 5% ownership threshold in smallap-stock Restaurant Brands Asia after acquiring additional shares through market purchases.

In an exchange filing dated January 27, 2026, SBI Funds Management informed Restaurant Brands Asia that SBI Mutual Fund, through its various schemes, had acquired 50,85,000 equity shares of the company on January 23, 2026.

This acquisition resulted in the fund house’s holding crossing the 5% mark of the company’s paid-up share capital, triggering mandatory disclosure under SEBI takeover norms.

Confirming the transaction, the filing stated, “The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at close of business hours on January 27, 2026, was 3,16,26,657 shares, which is 5.4272% of paid-up share capital of your Company.”

Prior to the latest transaction, SBI Mutual Fund held 2,65,41,657 equity shares of Restaurant Brands Asia, which represented a 4.5546% stake in the company. Following the acquisition of the additional 50,85,000 shares, the total holding increased to 3,16,26,657 equity shares. Post-acquisition, this translates into a 5.4272% stake in the company’s paid-up share capital, as per the disclosure filed with the stock exchanges.

Restaurant Brands Asia Share Performance The stock was trading flat in intra-day deals today. However, it has been under pressure in recent times. It lost 10% in last 1 year, 21% in past 6 months and 10% last 3 months.

However, it has given positive returns, gaining 4.5% in last 1 month.

The small-cap stock hit its 52-week high of ₹89.53 in May 2025 and 52-week low of ₹59.50 in March 2025.

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited, earlier known as Burger King India Limited, is a leading quick-service restaurant operator with a presence across India and Indonesia. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company holds exclusive national master franchise rights for the Burger King brand in both markets. It also operates the Popeyes brand in Indonesia and runs the BK Cafe format in India.

