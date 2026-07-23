SBI Mutual Fund trims stake in Ather Energy to 5% after partial profit booking. Details here

SBI Mutual Fund has further trimmed its stake in the Indian electric vehicle (EV) company, Ather Energy, bringing its holding to 5% in the company.

The shareholding of SBI Mutual Fund in Ather Energy has decreased by 2% from the previous disclosure made on 6 May 2025, wherein the reported holding was 7.2382% of the paid-up share capital of Ather Energy.

Advertisement

Before the latest share offloading on 21 July 2026, SBI Mutual Fund, through its various schemes, held 2,05,39,758 shares, or 5.2115% stake, in Ather Energy.

The fund house, in a statement on 22 July, said that it had sold 6,16,733 shares, representing 0.1565% of the paid-up share capital of Ather Energy.

The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, as at the close of business hours on 21 July 2026, was 1,99,23,025 shares, which is 5.0550% of the paid-up share capital of Ather Energy.

Ather Energy shareholding pattern data SBI Small Cap Fund held 2,37,55,951 shares, or 6.20% of total voting rights, in Ather Energy by the end of the June quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), as per BSE data.

Advertisement

Names of several other prominent mutual funds, including Motilal Oswal, Axis Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, and Edelweiss Mutual Fund, also appeared in the shareholders' data of the company, holding stakes between 1-3%.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held 2,89,49,244 shares, or 7.56% of total voting rights, in Ather Energy by the end of the June quarter.

Ather Energy share price trend Ather Energy share price declined 2.93% to end at ₹1,231.30 on the BSE on 23 July. The stock recently hit a 52-week high of ₹1,343 on 16 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹329.15 on 28 July last year.

Year-to-date, the stock has surged 66%, while in the last six months, it has jumped over 98%, BSE data shows.

Advertisement

Over the last one year, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of a little over 267%.

Ather Energy fundraise Meanwhile, the company recently raised funds through the issuance of shares and warrants by way of a preferential issue, on a private placement basis.

On the offer was up to 16,26,016 fully-paid up shares of face value of ₹1 each, at an issue price of ₹1,230 each, aggregating to ₹199.99 crore, and up to 79,36,507 warrants, at an issue price of ₹1,260 per warrant, aggregating to ₹999.99 crore.

The Fund Raise Committee of the board of directors of Ather Energy, on 20 July, approved the allocation of 1,08,15,307 shares of face value of ₹1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of ₹1,202 per share, higher than the floor price of ₹1,169.70 per share.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.