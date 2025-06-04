SBI Mutual Fund trims stake in Solar Industries India; shares continue their upward march. Details here

Solar Industries India’s share price continued its upward march, climbing over one per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Wednesday, June 4, and appeared set to extend gains for a third consecutive session even as it said SBI Mutual Fund trimmed its stake in it on June 2 through market sale. Solar Industries India’s shares opened at ₹16,742.95 against their previous close of ₹16,626.30 and climbed over a per cent to an intraday high of ₹16,800. Around 2:05 PM, the stock traded 1 per cent up at ₹16,789.60.

SBI Mutual Fund trims stake Through an exchange filing during market hours on June 4, the company said SBI Mutual Fund sold 20,413 shares of the company on May 30 in the market.

Before the disposal of the shares, SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, held 33,75,923 shares, or 3.7307 per cent stake, of the company which stood at 33,55,510 shares, or 3.7082 per cent stake, after the share sale.

"We wish to inform you that there has been a change in the shareholding of SBI Mutual Fund under its various schemes, in the company, decreasing by 2 per cent. SBI Mutual Fund, under its various schemes, has sold 20,413 shares of the company on May 30, 2025, representing 0.0226 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company. The final holding of SBI Mutual Fund at the close of business hours on June 2 was 33,55,510 shares, which is 3.7082 per cent of the paid-up share capital of the company," read a note from SBI Mutual Fund, shared by Solar Industries India through an exchange filing on June 4.

Solar Industries India share price trend Solar Industries India has seen a solid gain of over 90 per cent over the last year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹16,814.30 on June 3 this year and a 52-week low of ₹7,889.95 on June 4 last year.

Year-to-date, the stock has jumped by 70 per cent, while in the last month, it has risen by over 25 per cent.

