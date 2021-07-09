Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >SBI online: State Bank of India provides these services via phone, SMS

SBI online: State Bank of India provides these services via phone, SMS

Premium
SBI online: In this SBI contactless banking service, a SBI account holder will be able to execute urgent banking needs like balance check and last five transactions at IVR.
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • SBI online: The State Bank of India has made some of its urgent banking services available in its contactless banking services that SBI customers can avail by a simple call on the toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800

SBI online: The State Bank of India (SBI) has been quite pro-active in promoting contactless banking and help its customers beat Covid-19 pandemic's further spread and any chances of banking fraud. The largest commercial bank of India has made some of its urgent banking services available in its contactless banking services that SBI customers can avail by a simple call on the toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800. One can avail these services by simply sending a SMS to the bank from their registered mobile number.

SBI informed about its contactless service to its customers through a tweet and said, "Stay safe at home, we are there to serve you. SBI provides you a contactless service that will help you with your urgent banking needs. Call our toll free number 1800 112 211 or 1800 425 3800."

In this SBI contactless banking service, a SBI account holder will be able to execute urgent banking needs like balance check and last five transactions at IVR. The SBI customer just needs to dial on the given toll-free number and ask for the current balance and last five transactions. The banking executive on the other side will give details of the information sought and after the disconnection of the phone call; the same answer will be text via SMS.

Here are some of the important SBI contactless services available for SBI customers:

1] Balance check and last five transactions at IVR;

2] ATM card blocking and re-issuance request; and

3] Generation of new ATM or Green card PIN.

