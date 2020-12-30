SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda shares under pressure, Geojit cautious on PSU banks

On the overall markets, Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "Nifty seems a little nervous to hit the 14000 marks. We have gone around that level yesterday and today. It is really a mere formality to achieve that as the Nifty seems poised to conquer 14100 as a potential target. A good support lies at 13600 so traders can consider buying into this trend during any intraday correction."