SBI, PNB to Bank of Maharashtra: PSB shares fall up to 9% this month. Opportunity to buy?

PSB stocks, such as Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, SBI, Union Bank, and Punjab National Bank (PNB), have declined 5-9 per cent in August.

Nishant Kumar
Updated23 Aug 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Trade Now
SBI, PNB to Bank of Maharashtra: PSB shares fell up to 9% this month. Opportunity to buy?
SBI, PNB to Bank of Maharashtra: PSB shares fell up to 9% this month. Opportunity to buy?(Agencies)

Several PSU banking stocks have been under significant pressure in August so far, making their sectoral index underperform the Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, and the private Bank index.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is down nearly 5 per cent in August so far compared to a 1 per cent fall in the Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices each. Benchmark Nifty 50 is down about half a per cent this month.

PSB stocks, such as Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, SBI, Union Bank, and Punjab National Bank, have declined 5-9 per cent in August.

Why are PSU banking stocks falling?

Experts point out that the unimpressive Q1 earnings and lack of fresh triggers have dragged PSU banking stocks.

"The PSU banking space has been under pressure for a while due to volatile earnings, the absence of operating triggers, and consistent market share loss to private players. We believe the ongoing deposit crunch will ensure that PSU banks lag behind their private counterparts. Hence, we continue to be cautious in the PSU banking space," said Jignesh Shial, the director of research and head of the BFSI sector at InCred Capital.

Also Read | Explained! How to tweak your mutual fund’s investment in rising stock market?

Public sector banks saw mild business growth and margin compression in Q1. Experts expect their net interest margin (NIM) to stabilise only in the year's second half.

"The banking sector experienced a soft quarter due to slow business growth. NIMs are expected to stabilise, and normalisation of credit costs is anticipated for public sector banks (PSB) only after the first half of the financial year (H1FY25)," said Anil Rego, Founder and Fund Manager at Right Horizons.

"Public sector banks reported a mild margin compression in Q1 as new investment guidelines led to better investment yields. Though credit growth is present, deposits are coming at a high cost. As a result, NIM (net interest margin) is compressing, which will be reflected in future results. We believe estimates have likely been trimmed for FY25 and FY26, which is why we have seen a correction," said Rego.

Also Read | Banking, IT, auto or realty? Which segment stocks to buy in rising markets?

Another factor behind the poor show of public sector banking stocks is the heavy selling of financial stocks by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in August.

Anita Gandhi, the founder and head of institutional broking at Arihant Capital Markets, observed that in August, foreign investors sold financial services stocks worth 14,790 crore. This is the highest selling by FPls across all sectors during this period.

Also Read | FPI selling pick up in financial, shift from high-value stocks to defensives

Gandhi pointed out that public-sector banks saw healthy gains earlier due to improved non-performing asset (NPA) levels and attractive valuations. However, this substantial increase narrowed the valuation gap between public and private-sector banks. Moreover, the Q1FY25 results of some public sector banks were disappointing. All this led to profit-taking in many of these banking stocks.

Gandhi underscored that stocks like Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank had stretched valuations, surpassing private-sector banks. This contributed to profit-booking in these banks.

"Considering interest rates have likely peaked, the banking sector's net interest income (NIMs) may experience limited growth going forward. Profitability growth could be driven by robust credit growth, constrained by slower deposit mobilization. From this perspective, we anticipate consolidation in public sector banks before the next upward trend," said Gandhi.

PSB stocks to buy

Despite the recent fall, experts do not appear upbeat about the sector. They recommend selective buying in the PSB space.

Shial of InCred Capital likes only SBI from the PSU space for its sustained momentum on loan growth and comfortable LDR, which supports margins in an aggressively competitive environment. He said SBI's stronghold in retail franchises and stable asset quality add to the comfort.

Also Read | Reliance, Zomato among 5 largecap stocks that may rise 14-25%, say brokerages

Ajit Mishra, SVP- Research, Religare Broking, said SBI and Indian Bank are showing relatively stronger performance, making them attractive options for traders looking to capitalise on this emerging strength within the PSU banking space.

"Accumulating these stocks could be a strategic move for those anticipating a rebound in the sector," said Mishra.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSBI, PNB to Bank of Maharashtra: PSB shares fall up to 9% this month. Opportunity to buy?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

153.85
03:01 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-0.25 (-0.16%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:01 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

320.15
03:01 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-4 (-1.23%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.20
03:01 PM | 23 AUG 2024
2.15 (0.61%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PCBL

493.10
02:54 PM | 23 AUG 2024
42.25 (9.37%)

Himadri Speciality Chemical

525.00
02:54 PM | 23 AUG 2024
41.2 (8.52%)

Doms Industries

2,633.55
02:54 PM | 23 AUG 2024
202.85 (8.35%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.10
02:54 PM | 23 AUG 2024
15.7 (7.46%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue