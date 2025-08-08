SBI Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit, NII likely to see muted growth, margin pressure to weigh

SBI Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, is set to report its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of SBI is scheduled to take place today, 8 August 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

SBI Q1 Results Preview

SBI is expected to report a mixed performance in the June quarter, with a moderate growth in net profit and net interest income (NII). The PSU bank’s net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain under pressure with higher provisions and decent loan growth, according to analysts.

The state-run bank’s asset quality is estimated to remain stable as the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) and the Net NPAs are likely to remain flat sequentially. Loan growth and deposits growth are seen at 13% and 11.5%, respectively.

Market participants will watch out for SBI management’s commentary on business growth trajectory, capital adequacy, and other key factors in the Q1 results.

SBI share price was trading lower ahead of the announcement of Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.