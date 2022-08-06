SBI Q1 results: Net profit dips 6.7% to 6,068 crore, NII rises 12.87%

SBI Q1 results: Beating the street estimates by a huge margins, the State Bank of India (SBI) has reported year-on-year (YoY) dip of 6.7 per cent in net profit to ₹6,068 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹6.504 core in Q1FY22. India's largest commercial bank has reported rise in its net interest income (NII) from ₹27,638 crore in Q1FY22 to ₹31,196 crore in Q1FY23, logging near 12.87 per cent rise on YoY basis. SBI shared these q1 earnings while announcing its Q1FY23 results on Saturday.

