SBI Q1 Results: Net profit rises 12% YoY to ₹19,160 crore; NII, NIM declines

SBI Q1 Results: State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday, August 8, reported a 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q1FY26 standalone profit to ₹19,160.44 crore. In the same quarter last year, the PSU bank's profit was ₹17,035.16 crore.

During the quarter, SBI's interest earnings were ₹1,17,995.88 crore, up 5.80 per cent from the interest earned of ₹1,11,525.98 crore in Q1FY25.

The bank's operating profit grew by 15.49 per cent YoY to ₹30,544 crore in Q1FY26.

SBI's net interest income (NII) for Q1FY26 decreased by 0.13 per cent YoY to ₹41,072 crore.

Whole bank and domestic NIM for Q1FY26 stood at 2.90 per cent and 3.02 per cent, respectively. Domestic NIM declined by 33 bps YoY.

Gross advances grew healthy 11.61 per cent YoY to ₹42,54,516 crore. Advances to domestic corporates grew by 5.70 per cent YoY, while those to domestic retail personal rose 12.56 per cent.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q1FY26 stood at 14.63 per cent, up 77 bps YoY.

SBI asset quality SBI's gross NPA ratio, at 1.83 per cent, improved by 38 bps YoY, while net NPA also improved by 10 bps to 0.47 per cent.

Gross NPA stood at ₹78,040 crore by the end of the June quarter, down 7.34 per cent YoY, while net NPA declined 7.64 per cent YoY to ₹19,908 crore by June 30, 2025.

SBI said its provision coverage ratio (PCR) stands at 74.49 per cent. Slippage ratio improved by 9 bps YoY to 0.75 per cent.

The bank's CASA ratio dropped 134 bps YoY to 39.36 per cent.

