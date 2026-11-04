SBI’s conservative FY27 guidance leaves investor wanting more

Basis H1 performance, the guidance seems conservative. SBI is prioritizing sustainable profitability rather than taking risk to boost earnings, but the gap between the current performance and guidance may reflect uncertainties. Credit growth of 17.84% is outpacing deposit growth of 12.27%, and if this divergence persists, SBI may need to compete more aggressively for deposits, which could eventually increase funding costs. Management has highlighted excess statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) holdings and available liquidity as buffers, which can provide temporary flexibility for funding rather than solution to deposit repricing.