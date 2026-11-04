SBI’s conservative FY27 guidance leaves investor wanting more

The September quarter (Q2FY27) of State Bank of India (SBI) was a mixed bag. An improved margin profile and asset quality were offset by softer operating performance. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) improved 11 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.11%, clearing the bank’s “above 3%” commitment.
NIM expansion was noteworthy given expectations of margin pressure from FCNR(B) or foreign currency non-resident bank deposit mobilization, which helped replace a portion of domestic wholesale funding requirements, and intensifying competition for low-cost deposits.