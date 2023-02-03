Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  SBI Q3 earnings preview: Here is what to expect

SBI Q3 earnings preview: Here is what to expect

1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
SBI organises start up meet (HT File)

  • SBI Q3 earnings: Net interest income expected to grow 20-21% on YoY basis and profit likely to jump 60%. Read on to know what to expect on asset quality front

The poster boy of bank stocks, State Bank of India, or SBI, will post its third quarter numbers today. Overall performance from banks is expected to be healthy led by strong loan growth and lower credit costs.

The net interest income (NII) of SBI is estimated to come in at 37,187 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, said Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. This is 21.2% increase from 30,687 crore in the same period a year ago. The brokerage expects the bank's profit to be at 13,572 crore - a jump of 61% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher estimates show SBI's NII at 36,888.8 crore - up 20.2% on a year-on-year basis. It expects profit after tax (PAT) to increase by 60.3% YoY to 13,514.4 crore.

The Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is estimated to be reported at 23,087 crore in Q3 FY23 versus 18,522 crore in Q3FY22 - a jump of 24.7%, said Sharekhan.

Prabhudas Lilladher expects the same to come in at 21,687.4 crore - up 17.1% from a year ago period.

The bank's advances are likely to grow at 18% on a year-on-year basis and margin is expected to remain stable sequentially.

The gross net performing assets are likely to be at 3.26%, estimates Prabhudas Lilladher.

Among PSU banking names, SBI and PNB are Sharekhan's top picks.

