SBI Q3 earnings preview: Here is what to expect

The net interest income (NII) of SBI is estimated to come in at ₹37,187 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, said Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. This is 21.2% increase from ₹30,687 crore in the same period a year ago. The brokerage expects the bank's profit to be at ₹13,572 crore - a jump of 61% year-on-year.