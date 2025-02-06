Hello User
SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: PSU Bank expected to report up to 90% YoY jump in net profit; stock trades flat

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Saloni Goel

SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: The PSU Bank is expected to report a sharp jump YoY of 70% - 90% in its Q3FY25 net profit due to healthy loan growth. Net interest income (NII) is estimated to see a single digit rise, while its net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain steady.

SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today.

SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The board of directors of SBI will consider and approve the Q3 results today. The PSU Bank is expected to report a sharp jump of 70% - 90% in its Q3FY25 net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to healthy loan growth. SBI’s net interest income (NII) is estimated to see a single digit rise YoY, while its net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain steady. Analysts expect slightly elevated provisions for SBI in the December quarter, along with an uptick in cost ratios. Asset quality expected to remain contained. Advances and deposits growth are expected to remain healthy. Stay tuned to our SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates.

06 Feb 2025, 10:13 AM IST SBI Q3 Results LIVE: SBI shares trade flat with negative bias ahead of Q3 show

SBI Q3 Results LIVE: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped 0.25% on the NSE to 764.20 apiece ahead of the announcement of Q3 FY25 results. The stock hit a day's high of 770.85 apiece and a low of 762.05.

06 Feb 2025, 09:47 AM IST SBI Q3 Results LIVE: SBI to report Q3 results today

SBI Q3 Results LIVE: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The board of directors of SBI will consider and approve the Q3 results today. 

