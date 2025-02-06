SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The board of directors of SBI will consider and approve the Q3 results today. The PSU Bank is expected to report a sharp jump of 70% - 90% in its Q3FY25 net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to healthy loan growth. SBI’s net interest income (NII) is estimated to see a single digit rise YoY, while its net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain steady. Analysts expect slightly elevated provisions for SBI in the December quarter, along with an uptick in cost ratios. Asset quality expected to remain contained. Advances and deposits growth are expected to remain healthy. Stay tuned to our SBI Q3 Results 2025 LIVE Blog for the latest updates.
SBI Q3 Results LIVE: Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped 0.25% on the NSE to ₹764.20 apiece ahead of the announcement of Q3 FY25 results. The stock hit a day's high of ₹770.85 apiece and a low of ₹762.05.
SBI Q3 Results LIVE: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The board of directors of SBI will consider and approve the Q3 results today.