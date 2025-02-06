SBI Q3 Results: India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday reported an 84.32% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹16,891.44 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹9,163.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was down about 8%. SBI shares were trading 1.31% lower at ₹756.10 apiece on the BSE at 14:32 IST.

The interest income for Q3FY25 reached ₹1,17,427 crore, reflecting a 10% increase from ₹1,06,734 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits, saw a 4% increase, reaching ₹41,446 crore.

The bank's exchange filing revealed that operating profit for Q3 FY25 increased by 15.81% year-over-year, reaching ₹23,551 crores.