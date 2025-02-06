Mint Market

SBI Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 84% YoY to ₹16,891 crore; NII up 4%

  • SBI Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 84% YoY to 16,891 crore; NII up 4%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published6 Feb 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Advertisement
SBI Q3 Results pic by hemant Mishra/mint

SBI Q3 Results: India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), on Thursday reported an 84.32% year-on-year rise in its standalone net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 16,891.44 crore. The company had reported a profit of 9,163.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the net profit was down about 8%. SBI shares were trading 1.31% lower at 756.10 apiece on the BSE at 14:32 IST.

The interest income for Q3FY25 reached 1,17,427 crore, reflecting a 10% increase from 1,06,734 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII), which represents the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits, saw a 4% increase, reaching 41,446 crore.

The bank's exchange filing revealed that operating profit for Q3 FY25 increased by 15.81% year-over-year, reaching 23,551 crores.

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSBI Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 84% YoY to ₹16,891 crore; NII up 4%
First Published:6 Feb 2025, 02:15 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget