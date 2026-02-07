SBI Q3 results: Standalone profit jumps 24% YoY; NII increases 9% but NIM slips

SBI Q3 results: SBI's profit jumped 24.5% YoY to 21,028.15 crore from 16,891.44 crore in the same quarter last year. It was SBI's highest-ever quarterly net profit. Total income rose 9.7% YoY to 1,40,914.65 crore from 1,28,467.39 crore in the same quarter last year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated7 Feb 2026, 02:13 PM IST
SBI reported its Q3FY26 results on February 7.
SBI reported its Q3FY26 results on February 7. (Bloomberg)

SBI Q3 results: India's largest bank by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on Saturday, February 7, reported a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit to 21,028.15 crore from 16,891.44 crore in the same quarter last year. It was SBI's highest-ever quarterly net profit.

Total income rose 9.7% YoY to 1,40,914.65 crore from 1,28,467.39 crore in the same quarter last year.

SBI Q3 earnings: Key takeaways

SBI's net interest income (NII) rose 9% YoY to 45,190 crore, while operating profit for Q3FY26 rose by 39.54% YoY to 32,862 crore.

Whole bank net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY26 stood at 2.99% and domestic NIM declined by 3 bps to 3.12%.

Deposits and advances crossed the 57 trillion and 46 trillion marks, respectively. Whole bank advances grew at 15.14% YoY, with domestic advances rising by 15.44% YoY.

Loan loss provisions saw a 39.51% YoY jump to 3,216 crore during the December quarter.

Gross advanced saw a healthy 15.14% YoY rise to 46,83,508 crore. Domestic corporate advances rose by 13.37% YoY to 13,33,564 crore, while domestic retail personal saw a 14.95% YoY growth to 16,63,759 crore.

CASA ratio declined by 7 bps YoY to 39.13%.

Asset quality improved as the gross NPA saw a 12.71% YoY decline, standing at 73,637 crore by the end of the quarter. Net NPA dropped by 15.74% YoY to 18,012 crore.

On a consolidated basis, SBI posted a 14.08% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit at 21,876.04 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The public sector lender's profit was 19,175.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total consolidated income rose 10.60% YoY to 1,85,648.33 crore in Q3FY26 from 1,67,853.57 crore in Q3FY25.

Also Read | Tata Steel net profit beats analyst estimates on higher volumes, cost takeouts

SBI share price fell 0.65% to end at 1,066.40 on the BSE on Friday, February 6.

State Bank Of IndiaEarningsQ3 EarningsQ3 Results
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSBI Q3 results: Standalone profit jumps 24% YoY; NII increases 9% but NIM slips
More