SBI Q3 results: Standalone profit jumps 24% YoY; NII increases 9% but NIM slips

SBI Q3 results: India's largest bank by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on Saturday, February 7, reported a 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone profit to ₹21,028.15 crore from ₹16,891.44 crore in the same quarter last year. It was SBI's highest-ever quarterly net profit.

Total income rose 9.7% YoY to ₹1,40,914.65 crore from ₹1,28,467.39 crore in the same quarter last year.

SBI Q3 earnings: Key takeaways SBI's net interest income (NII) rose 9% YoY to ₹45,190 crore, while operating profit for Q3FY26 rose by 39.54% YoY to ₹32,862 crore.

Whole bank net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY26 stood at 2.99% and domestic NIM declined by 3 bps to 3.12%.

Deposits and advances crossed the ₹57 trillion and ₹46 trillion marks, respectively. Whole bank advances grew at 15.14% YoY, with domestic advances rising by 15.44% YoY.

Loan loss provisions saw a 39.51% YoY jump to ₹3,216 crore during the December quarter.

Gross advanced saw a healthy 15.14% YoY rise to ₹46,83,508 crore. Domestic corporate advances rose by 13.37% YoY to ₹13,33,564 crore, while domestic retail personal saw a 14.95% YoY growth to ₹16,63,759 crore.

CASA ratio declined by 7 bps YoY to 39.13%.

Asset quality improved as the gross NPA saw a 12.71% YoY decline, standing at ₹73,637 crore by the end of the quarter. Net NPA dropped by 15.74% YoY to ₹18,012 crore.

On a consolidated basis, SBI posted a 14.08% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit at ₹21,876.04 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The public sector lender's profit was ₹19,175.35 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank's total consolidated income rose 10.60% YoY to ₹1,85,648.33 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹1,67,853.57 crore in Q3FY25.

