SBI Q4 results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit seen down 12% YoY, asset quality to improve; loan growth, fundraising eyed

SBI Q4 results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will declare its Q4 results today, 3 May 2025. The board of directors of SBI is scheduled to meet today to consider earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25 along with the earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.

SBI board will also discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26 by way of FPO / Rights issue / QIP and any other mode or combination of these.

SBI Q4 Results 2025 Preview

SBI is expected to report a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 to ₹18,106 crore. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 is likely to increase 2.5% YoY to ₹42,696, while net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to decline marginally on a sequential basis, according to Axis Securities.

Analysts expect SBI’s credit costs to normalise during the quarter, while asset quality to improve marginally. SBI’s advances and deposits growth are expected to remain healthy, ahead of systemic growth.

SBI share price ended 1.51% higher at ₹800.05 apiece on the BSE Friday, ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q4 results today LIVE blog for the latest updates.