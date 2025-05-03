SBI Q4 results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit seen down 12% YoY, asset quality to improve; loan growth, fundraising eyed

SBI Q4 results 2025 LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest state-run lender in the country, will declare its Q4 results today, 3 May 2025. The board of directors of SBI is scheduled to meet today to consider earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25 along with the earnings for the full financial year 2024-2025.
SBI board will also discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26 by way of FPO / Rights issue / QIP and any other mode or combination of these.
SBI is expected to report a 12.5% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 to ₹18,106 crore. The bank’s net interest income (NII) in Q4FY25 is likely to increase 2.5% YoY to ₹42,696, while net interest margin (NIM) is estimated to decline marginally on a sequential basis, according to Axis Securities.
Analysts expect SBI’s credit costs to normalise during the quarter, while asset quality to improve marginally. SBI’s advances and deposits growth are expected to remain healthy, ahead of systemic growth.
SBI share price ended 1.51% higher at ₹800.05 apiece on the BSE Friday, ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to our SBI Q4 results today LIVE blog for the latest updates.
Analysts expect SBI to report a fall in its net profit in the range of 10%-15% for the quarter ended March 2025. According to estimates by Axis Securities, SBI may post a net profit of ₹18,106 crore in Q4FY25, recording a drop of 12.5% from ₹20,698 crore in the year-ago quarter.
SBI share price has been trading within a narrow range over the past few weeks, with two consecutive Doji patterns on the weekly chart reflecting market indecision, said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One. According to him, a clear directional move in SBI shares is likely to follow a breakout from this range — a break above ₹820 could trigger a bullish continuation towards the ₹900 level in the near term, while a drop below ₹770 may lead to further downside towards ₹730.
SBI Q4 Results LIVE: SBI’s board will also discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY26 by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO) / Rights issue / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and any other mode or combination of these, as may be decided at the opportune time or as may be approved by Government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI said in a regulatory filing.