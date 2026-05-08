SBI Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 4% despite treasury pain, NII seen up 8% YoY; dividend in focus

SBI Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector lender, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The meeting of the Central Board of SBI is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 May 2026, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026.

Along with SBI Q4 results, the bank’s Central Board may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2025-26.

SBI Q4 Results Preview

SBI is expected to report muted earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by treasury losses. Margins and asset quality of the PSU bank is expected remain largely stable.

India’s largest lender is expected to report net profit growth of around 4% year-on-year (YoY), while net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise over 8% YoY in the quarter ended March 2026, according to average estimates of seven brokerages.

SBI’s lower treasury gains is expected to hurt pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) growth. Margins are likely to be defended, though a slight compression cannot be ruled out, analysts said. Credit costs may normalise, and slippages are estimated to be under control, with no challenges seen on asset quality.

Advances growth is expected to remain healthy at around 12%, while deposits growth is seen at 10% YoY.

Going ahead, SBI management’s comments on net interest margins (NIMs) and outlook on loan book growth and return ratios would be key monitorables.

SBI share price traded flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.