SBI Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit may rise 4% despite treasury pain, NII seen up 8% YoY; dividend in focus

SBI Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector lender, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The meeting of the Central Board of SBI is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 May 2026, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026.
Along with SBI Q4 results, the bank’s Central Board may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2025-26.
SBI is expected to report muted earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by treasury losses. Margins and asset quality of the PSU bank is expected remain largely stable.
India’s largest lender is expected to report net profit growth of around 4% year-on-year (YoY), while net interest income (NII) is estimated to rise over 8% YoY in the quarter ended March 2026, according to average estimates of seven brokerages.
SBI’s lower treasury gains is expected to hurt pre-provisions operating profit (PPOP) growth. Margins are likely to be defended, though a slight compression cannot be ruled out, analysts said. Credit costs may normalise, and slippages are estimated to be under control, with no challenges seen on asset quality.
Advances growth is expected to remain healthy at around 12%, while deposits growth is seen at 10% YoY.
Going ahead, SBI management’s comments on net interest margins (NIMs) and outlook on loan book growth and return ratios would be key monitorables.
SBI share price traded flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
SBI’s provisions in Q4FY26 are expected to be at ₹4,747 crore, down 26.3% YoY, and up 5.3% QoQ.
SBI is expected to report net profit of ₹18,971 crore in Q4FY26, a growth of 1.8% from ₹18,643 crore, YoY, according to Axis Securities. NII is expected to rise 9.6% to ₹46,889 crore from ₹42,775 crore, YoY. Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) is estimated to fall 3.7% to ₹30,123 crore from ₹31,286 crore, YoY.
SBI is expected to report muted earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY26, weighed down by treasury losses. Margins and asset quality of the PSU bank is expected remain largely stable.
SBI share price traded flat ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today. SBI shares opened marginally higher at ₹1,093.45 apiece as against its previous close of ₹1,091.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock was trading 0.02% higher at ₹1,092.00 apiece on the BSE.
Along with SBI Q4 results, the bank’s Central Board may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2025-26.
State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector lender, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The meeting of the Central Board of SBI is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 May 2026, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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