SBI Q4 results 2026: Profit rises 6% YoY to ₹19,684 crore, NIM shrinks- Key takeaways

SBI Q4 results 2026: India's largest bank by assets, State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday, 8 May, reported a 5.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26) to ₹19,683.75 crore. In the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the PSU bank's profit was ₹18,642.59 crore.

However, sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit declined 6.4% as in Q3FY26, SBI's profit was ₹21,028.15 crore.

Operating profit declined 11.45% YoY and 15.70% QoQ to ₹27,704 crore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was SBI's net profit in Q4 FY26 and how does it compare to the previous year? ⌵ SBI reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,683.75 crore for Q4 FY26, marking a 5.6% year-on-year increase from ₹18,642.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 2 How did SBI's Net Interest Margin (NIM) perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ SBI's domestic Net Interest Margin (NIM) decreased by 21 basis points year-on-year and 18 basis points quarter-on-quarter, settling at 2.93% in Q4 FY26. 3 What is the dividend declared by SBI for FY26 and when will it be paid? ⌵ SBI has declared a dividend of ₹17.35 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The record date for eligibility is May 16, 2026, and the dividend payment date is June 4, 2026. 4 How did SBI's asset quality fare in Q4 FY26? ⌵ SBI's asset quality improved in Q4 FY26, with the gross NPA ratio declining to 1.49% compared to 1.57% in the previous quarter and 1.82% a year ago. The net NPA ratio also improved. 5 What factors are expected to influence SBI's performance and outlook for FY27? ⌵ Investors will be watching management commentary on the impact of the West Asia war, the trajectory of NIMs, treasury performance, and the loan growth outlook for FY27. Factors like strong credit growth and stable asset quality are seen as positives.

For the entire financial year 2026, SBI's profit rose by nearly 13% YoY to ₹80,032.01 crore from ₹70,900.63 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, SBI announced a dividend of ₹17.35 per share. The record date for the purpose is 16 May, while the dividend payment date is 4 June.

SBI Q4 results: Key takeaways NII and NIM SBI's net interest income (NII) rose by 4.13% YoY but declined by 1.35% QoQ to ₹44,380 crore.

On the other hand, domestic NIM (net interest margin) decreased by 21 basis points YoY and 18 basis points QoQ to 2.93%.

Advances Gross advances saw a decent 16.87% YoY and 5.32% QoQ growth, standing at ₹49,32,627 crore. Domestic corporate advances rose by 14.83% YoY and 6.83% QoQ to ₹14,24,589 crore. Home loans grew by 13.66 % YoY and 3.88% QoQ to ₹9,44,210 crore.

Deposits Overall deposits saw a growth of 11.03% YoY and 4.81% QoQ to ₹59,75,642 crore.

Domestic CASA increased by 9.53% YoY and 5.71% QoQ to 22,62,011 crore. CASA ratio, however, declined by 51 bps YoY but rose by 33 bps QoQ to 39.46%.

Asset quality The bank's gross NPA declined by 4.46% YoY and 0.25% QoQ to ₹73,452 crore. Thus, gross NPA ratio improved by 33 bps YoY to 1.49%.

Net NPA also declined by 4.25% YoY but increased by 4.54% QoQ to ₹18,830 crore. Net NPA ratio improved by 8 bps YoY to 0.39%.

Provision coverage ratio (PCR), including AUCA, stood at 91.97%, falling 11 bps YoY and 40 bps QoQ. Slippage ratio for Q4FY26 stood at 0.47%, up 5 bps YoY and 7 bps QoQ.

SBI share price crashed more than 7% in intraday trade on Friday after the announcement of Q4 results.