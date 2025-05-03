SBI Q4 Results: Net profit drops 10% to ₹18,642.5 crore; 1,590% dividend, fundraising declared

Nikita Prasad
Published3 May 2025, 02:25 PM IST
New logo/ monogram of SBI, State Bank of India. For stock shoot happened on 12.06.17, pic by hemant Mishra/mint
SBI Q4 Results: State Bank of India (SBI) announced its January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, May 3, reporting a drop of 10 per cent in standalone net profit to 18,642.59 crore, compared to 20,698.35 crore in the corresponding period last year. The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) stood at 42,774 crore.

India's largest state-run lender's operating profit for FY25 crossed 1 lakh crore and grew by 17.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,10,579 crore while operating profit for Q4FY25 grew by 8.83 per cent YoY to 31,286 crore.

The bank's net profit for FY25 stood at 70,901 crore, witnessing a growth of 16.08 per cent YoY. The gross non performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 1.82 per cent and improved by 42 bps YoY. The net NPA ratio was at 0.47 per cent improved by 10 bps YoY.

First Published:3 May 2025, 02:25 PM IST

