SBI Q4 Results: Net profit drops 10% to ₹18,642.5 crore; 1,590% dividend, fundraising declared

SBI Q4 Results: State Bank of India (SBI) announced its January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, May 3, reporting a drop of 10 per cent in standalone net profit to ₹18,642.59 crore, compared to ₹20,698.35 crore in the corresponding period last year. The public sector bank (PSB)'s net interest income (NII) stood at ₹42,774 crore.

India's largest state-run lender's operating profit for FY25 crossed ₹1 lakh crore and grew by 17.89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,10,579 crore while operating profit for Q4FY25 grew by 8.83 per cent YoY to ₹31,286 crore.