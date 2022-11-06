SBI raises FY23 credit growth target to 14-16% on corp loans

MUMBAI :State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its credit growth outlook to 14-16% for the current financial year driven by strong revival in capex cycle and corporates replacing overseas credit with rupee loans, chairman Dinesh Khara said on Saturday. The bank had earlier projected FY23 credit growth at 11-12%.
MUMBAI :State Bank of India (SBI) has revised its credit growth outlook to 14-16% for the current financial year driven by strong revival in capex cycle and corporates replacing overseas credit with rupee loans, chairman Dinesh Khara said on Saturday. The bank had earlier projected FY23 credit growth at 11-12%.
SBI has a pipeline of corporate loans worth ₹3.5 trillion under sanction, Khara said. Capacity utilisation is also showing signs of improvement. The country’s largest lender is seeing demand from infrastructure, renewable power, oil and marketing companies, and services sectors.
SBI has a pipeline of corporate loans worth ₹3.5 trillion under sanction, Khara said. Capacity utilisation is also showing signs of improvement. The country’s largest lender is seeing demand from infrastructure, renewable power, oil and marketing companies, and services sectors.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
“This was a busy quarter. That is why we had a strong credit growth. However, I still expect, going by the current trend, we should have credit growth of 14-16% in the current financial year," he said after the announcement of the bank’s July-September results.
During the second quarter, overall loan book grew 21% year on year. The bulk of the growth came from large corporate and personal loans. International business saw strong growth during the quarter with 18% year-on-year (y-o-y) loan growth in dollar terms.
SBI is the bellwether of the credit growth in the banking system which is currently 16% y-o-y. Other large banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, and Axis bank had also reported strong y-o-y growth in Q2FY23 and expect to maintain this level of growth.
The credit growth comes on the back of stellar Q2 numbers for SBI. At the end of September, SBI reported 74% y-o-y rise in net profit to ₹13,260 crore led by strong growth in non-interest income and higher net interest margins. Net interest income saw steady growth of 13% y-o-y supported by healthy loan growth and improvement in margin to 3.32% in Q2 from 3.02% in Q1.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.