Stocks to buy this week: Following weak global cues on Friday last week, Dalal Street ended three days winning streak. However, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned out net buyers in the week gone. As per the information available on NSE, FIIs remained net buyers on four out of five trade sessions last week with overall net purchase of over ₹4,000 crore worth of shares. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) too turned out net buyers last week with purchase of over ₹2,000 worth of stocks. So, when market opens today, investors and market observers are expecting the repeat of both FII and DII enthusiasm towards the Indian equity market and trend reversal on Dalal Street after heavy correction on Friday.

