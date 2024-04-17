SBI Securities recommends this small finance bank stock, sees 20% upside potential
Brokerage firm SBI Securities has recommended Suryoday Small Finance Bank stock to buy with a target price of ₹227.8. The brokerage sees an upside potential of over 20 per cent.
Most small finance banks (SFBs) demonstrated strength in the stock market in April, thanks to their business updates for the March quarter that revealed double-digit growth in both advances and deposits.
