SBI sets board meeting date to consider raising of funds, Q4 results 2025. Details here

State Bank of India (SBI), in an exchange filing, said that board will meet on Saturday, May 3, to consider the financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025 and proposal for raising equity during FY 26.

Following the announcement, SBI share price opened over 2 per cent down at ₹795.65 on National Stock Exchange (NSE), Wednesday, April 20.

“Our letter no. CC/S&B/AND/2025-26/43 dated 24.04.2025 informing that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled on Saturday, 3rd May 2025 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025,” the PSU bank said in the filing.

The PSU bank further added, “To discuss and approve the proposal for raising equity during FY 26 by way of Follow-on Public offer (FPO)/Rights issue/Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and any other mode or combination of these, as may be decided at the opportune time or as may be approved by GoI/ RBI.”

SBI Q3 results 2024 highlights The private lender posted an 84 per cent jump in net profit, reaching ₹16,891 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, compared to ₹9,164 crore in the same period last year.

Its net interest income rose by 4 per cent to ₹41,446 crore, up from ₹39,816 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, employee expenses declined by 17% to ₹16,074 crore. SBI also recorded a 14.06% year-on-year growth in its domestic loan portfolio.

SBI's operating profit for Q3 rose by 15.8 per cent to ₹23,550.81 crore, up from ₹20,336.08 crore in the December quarter of FY24. However, on a sequential basis, it declined by 19.6 per cent from ₹29,293.74 crore recorded in Q2FY25.