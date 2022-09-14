SBI share price climbs to life-time high. Should you buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 11:22 AM IST
- SBI share price: Despite weakness in stock market today, shares of State Bank of India ascended to a new high of ₹564.90 on NSE
SBI share price: The State Bank of India (SBI) share price today climbed to life-time high despite selling pressure on Dalal Street. SBI shares today opened downside but soon attracted bulls attention and hit intraday high of ₹564.90 apiece on NSE, which is now its new record high.