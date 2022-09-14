SBI share price climbs to life-time high. Should you buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, SBI shares are in ‘uptrend’ and the stock has strong support base at ₹530 per share levels. They said that those who have this PSU bank stock in portfolio should continue to hold the stock for immediate target of ₹600 apiece levels. They said that the stock has given ‘flag pattern’ breakout at ₹530 levels and any dip in the stock should be seen as buying opportunity in the stock. They advised shareholders to hold the stock with trailing stop loss at ₹530 whereas fresh buyers can buy at current levels maintaining ‘buy on dips’ strategy till the stock is trading above ₹540. They advised fresh investors to maintain stop loss at ₹497 apiece levels.