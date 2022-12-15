State Bank of India (SBI) share price has been rallying continuously from second fortnight of June 2022, delivering more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time. However, it seems that steam is still left in this state-owned banking stock. SBI share price today opened marginally upside and went on to hit its new life-time high of ₹629.55 apiece on NSE. In last six months, This PSU bank share price has risen from around ₹435 to ₹630 levels, ascending to the tune of 45 per cent in this small-time horizon.

According to stock market experts, SBI share price is available at an attractive valuations and its incremental credit deposit ratio is at phenomenal above 100 that means the bank has disbursed loan amount is higher than the loan amount it had been allocated for loan disbursal in current fiscal. They said that in rising interest rate regime, banks are giving higher returns on deposits that has spurt savings rate of bank account holders leading to higher amount for business for SBI. These developments are expected to improve margins of SBI as well. So, the market is buzzing with strong SBI results in upcoming quarters. Giving 'portfolio stock' tag to SB⁬I shares, experts suggested shareholders and fresh investors to hold the stock for next one to two years.

Speaking on the reasons for continuous rally in SBI share price, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "SBI shares are at attractive valuations and its incremental credit deposit ratio is above 100, which is good for any banking stock. Apart from this, SBI and other banks are expected to get benefit of rising interest rate regime leading to improvement in their margins. Hence, the stock is expected to remain in uptrend and seems one of the quality portfolio stock that one can look to buy for one to two year time horizon."

For those who want to buy SBI shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "SBI shares have strong support at ₹600 and in near term it is expected to go up to ₹640 apiece levels. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to upgrade their trailing stop loss at ₹580 whereas fresh investors can buy the scrip at current levels for immediate target of ₹625 and ₹640 maintaining stop loss at ₹580. Fresh investors are advised to accumulate till the stock is trading above ₹600 levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test