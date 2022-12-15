SBI share price climbs to record high. Should you buy in current rally?3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 01:39 PM IST
- SBI share price has immediate support placed at ₹600 apiece levels, believe experts
State Bank of India (SBI) share price has been rallying continuously from second fortnight of June 2022, delivering more than 30 per cent return to its shareholders in YTD time. However, it seems that steam is still left in this state-owned banking stock. SBI share price today opened marginally upside and went on to hit its new life-time high of ₹629.55 apiece on NSE. In last six months, This PSU bank share price has risen from around ₹435 to ₹630 levels, ascending to the tune of 45 per cent in this small-time horizon.