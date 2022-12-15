SBI share price climbs to record high. Should you buy in current rally?

According to stock market experts, SBI share price is available at an attractive valuations and its incremental credit deposit ratio is at phenomenal above 100 that means the bank has disbursed loan amount is higher than the loan amount it had been allocated for loan disbursal in current fiscal. They said that in rising interest rate regime, banks are giving higher returns on deposits that has spurt savings rate of bank account holders leading to higher amount for business for SBI. These developments are expected to improve margins of SBI as well. So, the market is buzzing with strong SBI results in upcoming quarters. Giving 'portfolio stock' tag to SB⁬I shares, experts suggested shareholders and fresh investors to hold the stock for next one to two years.