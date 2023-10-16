SBI share price down 6% this year so far; should investors buy, sell or hold it?
SBI share price is down over 6 per cent while the Nifty Bank index and the Nifty 50 are up 3 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, for the current calendar year so far.
While SBI share price has significantly underperformed the Nifty Bank index and equity benchmark Nifty 50 this calendar year so far, experts have contrasting views on the stock. Some of them find this stock an attractive bet for the long term while some advise staying away from it.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started