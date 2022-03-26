SBI shares: Emkay Global sees 40% rise in State Bank of India stock in 12-month

Hailing SBI's focus on digital business, the research report said, "SBI believes that 'Digital' is going to be the soul of future retail/corporate banking, and is stepping up its digital offerings via YONO 2.0 App and fintech tie-ups. For the first time, the bank has hired a marquee private banker (Mr. Nitin Chugh - ex digi-banking head of HDFCB) as DMD to ramp up its digital offerings in line with its private peers. According to management, it has 45mn customers on YONO App, out of its 460mn customers, and is currently onboarding 1mn customers per month. Further, nearly 30 per cent of retail assets/67 per cent of savings a/cs are opened via YONO, which the bank expects to rise meaningfully, leading to a better cost-income ratio in the long term."

