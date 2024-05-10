SBI share price extends gains as analysts remain bullish after upbeat Q4 results; Should you buy the stock?
SBI expects to grow its credit book by 14-16% in the current fiscal year, reflecting the general optimism around domestic growth. It projected deposit growth of 12-13% for FY25.
SBI share price rose over a percent on Friday, extending gains from previous session, after the bank’s Q4 results beat estimates.
