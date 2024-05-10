SBI share price rose over a percent on Friday, extending gains from previous session, after the bank’s Q4 results beat estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State Bank of India (SBI), the state-run largest lender in the country, reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of ₹20,698 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 24% from ₹16,694.5 crore in the year ago quarter.

The PSU lender’s management expects to grow its credit book by 14-16% in the current fiscal year, reflecting the general optimism around domestic growth. It projected deposit growth of 12-13% for FY25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asset quality of the bank improved during the March quarter as Gross NPA decreased 2.9% and Net NPA declined 6.1% QoQ.

“SBI logged a strong all-around show in 4Q, with robust credit growth at 16% YoY, healthy margins at 3.3%, and a strong 14% PAT beat," said Anand Dama, Senior Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Factoring in the healthy NIMs/fees, treasury gains, lower opex and contained LLP—a trend to be seen across PSBs, and more so for SBI, Emkay Global raised its earnings estimates for FY25-26E by 9-14% and expects a sustained strong RoA and RoE at 1.1% and 17-18%.

It retained a ‘Buy’ rating and raised SBI share price target to ₹950 apiece from ₹750 earlier.

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Buy’ call on SBI shares with a target price of ₹950 apiece. The brokerage said that the bank’s steady loan growth, stable NIM and solid asset quality metrics were key highlights. It expects SBI to see relatively stable performance going ahead.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that SBI reported a steady quarter with steady growth in revenues, while robust asset quality helped the bank maintain strong control over provisioning expenses.

It estimates SBI to deliver RoA and RoE of 1.1% and 18.5% in FY26. Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ call on SBI and raised the target price to ₹925 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 9:50 am, SBI shares were trading 0.13% higher at ₹820.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

