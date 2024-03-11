SBI share price falls 2% on weak sentiment post electoral bond case hearing in Supreme Court
SBI share price touched an intraday high of ₹772.05 apiece on NSE after the Supreme Court asked the largest commercial bank to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday i.e. tomorrow
Stock market today: Shares of the State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed a strong sell-off as the constitution bench of the Supreme Court rejected the banker's plea to extend the deadline for disclosure of the details of electoral bonds. The apex court of India also asked one of the largest commercial bank of India to share the details of electoral bonds on Tuesday, which triggered the sell-off in SBI share price.
