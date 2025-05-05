SBI share price falls after posting 10% YoY decline in net profit. Should you buy or sell?

State Bank of India (SBI) share price opened in red on Monday, fell over 1.78 per cent to ₹786 after posting below financial results for the March quarter below market estimates.

Advertisement

SBI stock has been trading in downward momentum from past five trading sessions, falling over 4.62 per cent.

The PSU bank reported a 10 per cent year-on-year YoY drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, declining to ₹18,642.59 crore from ₹20,698.35 crore in the same period last year.

In contrast, net interest income (NII) saw a 2.7% annual increase, reaching ₹42,774.55 crore. However, the Net Interest Margin (NIM) on its domestic portfolio fell by 32 basis points year-on-year, slipping to 3.15% from 3.47% in Q4FY24.

Operationally, the bank posted an operating profit of ₹31,286 crore in Q4FY25, up 8.83% from ₹28,748 crore a year earlier. Loan loss provisions rose sharply by 20.35% YoY to ₹3,964 crore, compared to ₹3,294 crore in the previous year’s fourth quarter.

Advertisement

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio improved by 42 basis points YoY to 1.82%, while the net NPA ratio declined by 10 basis points to 0.47%.

The public sector bank also declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per share alongside its fourth-quarter earnings report.

“SBI's strong performance, improving asset quality, and growing advances make it an attractive option. The bank's diversified business model, strong parentage, and government support provide a stable foundation for long-term investors. SBI's ability to maintain healthy profitability and asset quality will be crucial for its future performance,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.